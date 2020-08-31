Taxi man accused of seeking loan with forged document charged

A taxi operator has been charged with several breaches of the Larceny Act after he allegedly uttered a forged document at a commercial bank in an attempt to secure a loan of approximately $1.3 million.

Charged with forgery, uttering forged documents, and attempting to obtain credit by fraud is 30-year-old Jumayne Wilson of Cypres Hall district, Red Hills, St Andrew.

The police report that Wilson applied for a loan at the financial institution and tendered a job letter from a construction company.

Investigations proved that the letter was forged.

Wilson was apprehended by detectives on Friday, August 21 when he returned to the bank to enquire about the loan.

He was charged following an interview on Friday, August 28.

His court date is being finalised.

