Views vary among some cops on COVID-19 and voting

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

Some members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have expressed varying levels of concern about health and voting ahead of the September 3 polls as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

On Sunday, Jamaica recorded an additional death and 245 positive cases, pushing the tallies to 21 and 2,357, respectively.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gary Griffiths says that there are not many concerns going into the general elections.

“We have been preparing for this day, and our members have been trained. They know what to expect and how to interact with the public coming out to vote ... . We have an appreciation for persons who have tested positive, how they will be treated, and the members are so informed,” Griffiths said shortly after casting his vote at the Constant Spring Police Station in St Andrew.

Corporal Steven Larmond shared opposing views.

“I am concerned because every moment on the road you see people not wearing masks or keeping the distance as if they don’t believe that COVID can affect them,” shared Larmond.

He said that he has been on duty several times, and civilians have approached him without a mask, or they remove their mask before speaking.

“I don’t think we are taking it seriously as we ought to. I think we need to appeal to the conscience and the common sense of the people. We’re not going to get through to everybody, but those who we can get through to, we have to use them on our side to try to get the others in line,” said Larmond.

A female district constable at the Elletson Road Police Station told The Gleaner that she believed that persons in quarantine should not be allowed to vote.

“I don’t know if we will know who these persons are, and I think we are exposed to danger,” she said.

A detective corporal said that though he would not be interacting with the public on election day, he was worried for his co-workers.

“The rise of COVID cases in recent days is a cause for concern, and since members of the constabulary will have to interact with the public, maybe there will be a spike in our force,” he said.

“As long as we follow the guidelines set by the Government, I don’t think we’ll have any problems,” Clive Davidson, a detective corporal said.

Constable Oshane Leon said that persons in quarantine should not be exempt from voting as it is their constitutional right.

“Preventative measures should be taken, which I heard this morning will be taken. Go ahead and vote and exercise your right,” Leon said, adding that he believed that the voter turnout could be lower because of COVID-19 fears.

Members of the force with whom The Gleaner spoke shared that the voting experience with the COVID-19 protocols had been smooth.

The police, military, and election day workers are among 46,777 special-services electors who are eligible to vote today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.