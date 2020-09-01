Colin Fagan, 'Big Rob' neck and neck

Robert Miller has vowed to topple the People's National Party's Colin Fagan from the St Catherine South East constituency where voters have installed him as member of parliament three times on the trot.

Fagan has come back from the dead before when opinion polls suggested that his future was doomed.

Miller, the Jamaica Labour Party candidate, said he has burned through six pairs of shoes on the campaign trail and is eyeing victory but Fagan has come storming back in a race to the finish.

A Gleaner-commissioned Don Anderson poll reveals how close the Portmore contest is.

