EOJ warns employers against restricting time off to vote

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) is cautioning employers that employees have the right to time off to vote on Thursday.

The EOJ says it has come to its attention that several employees have indicated to staff that they will not be allowed the time off on election day or will only be allowed two hours.

This is a breach of the law.

Employees who intend to vote in the general election are entitled to three hours’ time off from work to vote.

This is in addition to the usual lunch hour.

The law however does not apply to persons who commence work at 10 a.m. or later or end work at or before 2 p.m.

Electors are encouraged to make the appropriate arrangements with their employers before election day.

Meanwhile, the EOJ says it has been made aware that some employers have been advising employees who intend to work as election day workers or to cast their vote that they will be required to quarantine for 14 days after the polls.

The office is assuring that the necessary safety precautions will be taken, including mandatory thermometer checks, wearing of masks, continuous sanitisation procedures, physical distancing, and the single-use of voting pencils by electors.

Consequently, an election day worker’s duty on election day does not warrant a mandatory 14-day quarantine, the EOJ noted.

