JaVotes2020 | Campbell holds lead in St Ann North West

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

Incumbent Dr Dayton Campbell of the People’s National Party (PNP) leads opponents Krystal Lee of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and independent candidate Peter Shand in St Ann North West, according to a Don Anderson poll.

Speaking with The Gleaner on Tuesday after posting a video on his Twitter page in which he endorsed Campbell, co-director of the PNP election campaign, Peter Bunting, said his support for the incumbent is not a sign he is in trouble in the constituency, as he say he was comfortably ahead of his rivals in the polls.

“Recent polls that we did for Dayton, a Don Anderson poll, showed him comfortably ahead but you don’t take anything for granted,” Bunting said.

“Obviously, the JLP has a lot more money than they’re throwing at him so we’re going to do our best to support him in whatever way we can. We may not be able to support him with equal amount of money, but at least we can put our voices to endorse him, and anybody that we can influence through that medium, hopefully, will help strengthen him.”

Campbell had backed Bunting in his failed PNP presidency bid last year.

Bunting brushed aside suggestions that he was co-funding Campbell’s campaign, even while admitting that he has personally contributed, in a “very limited” way, to the campaign of some candidates.

“The party also provides support particularly for election day, and Dayton will get his proportionate share of that,” Bunting said.

Campbell later told The Gleaner that the poll had him eight points clear.

He reiterated his confidence in retaining the seat, saying he has done the work during his two terms in office and that constituents are appreciative.

“You will have the naysayers but you have way more persons who are appreciative of the fact that we’ve trained and certified 3,600, we’ve done over 15,000 [free] medicals, we’ve built four community centres, 10 basic schools, we have a revolving pig project, so people are appreciative. Our canvass reflects that the people are planning to come out and vote. The polls show that we are ahead so what we need to do is mobilise our supporters, that’s where our focus is. We’re confident that we will be able to do that on Thursday.”

Meanwhile, Lee and Shand also continue to express confidence in winning the seat.

Lee said things were going “extremely well” and remained on course for a JLP victory.

“We’re just looking forward to pulling out our votes on Thursday,” said Lee.

Shand, a former long-time PNP supporter who deserted the party to run independently, told The Gleaner “things going great, man, great, great.

“Of course, I’m still confident,” he said when pressed.

