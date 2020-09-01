JMEA calls for intervention in dispute with customs agency on COVID-19 protocol

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) says it is extremely disappointed by the decision of the Jamaica Customs Agency that its officers should not complete a pre-screening assessment form to enter factories, which is a part of the industry COVID-19 protocols.

The JMEA says the customs agency wrote to it on August 26 informing that it believes that the form goes beyond public health guidelines and as such it will not legally mandate its staff to complete it.

The association says it views this decision as irresponsible and reckless.

“The issue at hand is not about the rights of manufacturers and the rights of JCA, it is about doing what is right for the health and safety of Jamaicans. In the case of a pandemic, health and safety should trump everything else,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

It was argued that the pre-screening form has been put in place as a prevention and containment measure to ensure business continuity and protect workers and visitors to manufacturing sites.

The form captures information on all visitors to factories, guaranteeing that in the event of a reported COVID-19 case, companies can undertake effective contact tracing.

The JMEA contends that the agency’s non-compliance with this protocol unquestionably poses a threat to the health and safety of workers and ultimately the operations of a sector that is critical to the recovery and growth process.

“We cannot afford for the production of food, essential items and other manufacturing supplies for domestic consumption and export, to be jeopardised.

“As we see a rise in cases in Jamaica, over 2,357 infections and 21 deaths, the fight against COVID -19 requires cooperation, and very importantly, good sense. Therefore, we call for the Office of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Health and Wellness to speedily resolve this issue and overturn the decision that has been made by the JCA. Quick and decisive action needs to be taken now,” the spokesperson said.

