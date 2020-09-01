OUR urges customers to be vigilant when switching networks

The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) is appealing to telecommunications customers to be vigilant when porting their numbers to another service provider, by ensuring that operators follow the established protocols for the porting process.

Customers who wish to change their service provider and keep their phone number must go to one of the points of sale such as the head office, a retail store, or authorised dealer of the intended new service provider and complete a porting request form to start the process.

The OUR is warning customers that if they are approached by a service provider’s representative to initiate the porting process outside of the stated points of sale, such action is a breach of the Industry Number Portability Guidelines (INPG) and the process should not be accommodated.

The INPG was developed by the Number Portability Working Group in accordance with rules 43 and 46 of the Telecommunications (Number Portability) Rules, 2014 to manage the processes for porting telephone numbers between public telecommunications carriers.

