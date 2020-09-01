Photographer curses luck as second fire razes his apartment - Donna-hue Parker optimistic that he will build back his life

Donna-hue Parker, a freelance photographer, has been left to rebuild after fire destroyed his apartment last Thursday.

He was at the supermarket when he received a phone call from his partner saying the house was on fire and that she is unable to contact the fire brigade.

At that moment, he relived an experience from 11 years ago.

“It’s the second fire I’m experiencing, this. The first time was August 25, 2009. Every August I remember that fire, and I never thought that it would happen again,” said Parker.

Though he lost everything this time around, he describes the first fire as more traumatic than this one.

“Prior to that, I did two surgeries, so I was in the hospital twice, and then there comes the fire. At that time, I was back and forth between a few houses trying to get shelter and I stayed in the same clothes for two to three days. It helped me change my mental space. It put me in a state where I had to really think on my own and try to find solutions,” the 32-year-old said.

Parker is awaiting reports from the Fire Brigade on what caused the fire.

The photographer, who is now living with his mother, has been forced to make arrangements with his colleagues to carry out jobs for which he was booked, because all his equipment has been destroyed.

However, he remains optimistic.

“Funny enough, I went to the NHT (National Housing Trust) the day before the fire to organise my documents to apply for a loan to get a house for myself. This is more reason to push further,” he said.

He added that he is very appreciative of all the help he has been getting.

“Colleagues and clients have reached out to offer assistance,” he said. “Everyone is expecting tears, so they are coming with the same sadness and that, sometimes, will change my mood, so I have to pull back.”

