Port Antonio fire station closed, operations relocated due to COVID-19 case

The Jamaica Fire Brigade is reporting that the Port Antonio Fire Station has been temporarily closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Operations have been relocated to the Salvation Army compound at 3 West Baptist Avenue, Port Antonio.

All members of staff who may have been in contact with the confirmed case are in self-quarantine and are to be tested for the virus.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has been advised of the situation.

Members of the public may still call the station to report emergency incidents at 876-993-3041.

However, visits to the station have been suspended to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation of the premises.

Emergency incidents may also be reported through telephone numbers 876-857-5981 or 876-857-5994.

The fire station is expected to reopen on Thursday, September 03.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.