Ruddy Spencer hospitalised after suffering stroke

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) campaign co-chairman Rudyard Spencer has been hospitalised.

The Gleaner understands that Spencer, who represented the constituency of Clarendon South Eastern for 18 years, suffered a stroke yesterday.

The JLP is to issue a statement shortly.

Spencer joined the Industrial Disputes Tribunal as a deputy chairman in March after his sudden retirement from representational politics.

He is also a former president of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union.

