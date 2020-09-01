Rules governing UK travel during COVID-19

Dear Mr Bassie,

What are the rules governing travel to the United Kingdom with respect to COVID-19? I would like to have a better understanding.

Dear MF,

Persons should be aware that the term ‘COVID-19 travel corridors’ refers to the list of countries and territories from where persons can travel to England and may not have to self-isolate. Persons should also be aware that countries and territories can be taken off or added to this travel corridor list at any time.

Please note that coronavirus regulations mean that persons must self-isolate for 14 days on arrival in the United Kingdom (UK); this applies to United Kingdom residents and visitors to the United Kingdom.

EXEMPTION RULES

Persons may not have to self-isolate when they arrive in England if they are travelling from one of the countries or territories listed below. That is because these countries and territories are either:

• Covered by the travel corridor exemption;

• Within the common travel area – Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man;

• British overseas territories.

Persons will need to self-isolate if they had visited or had made a transit stop in a country or territory that is not on the travel corridor list in the 14 days before arriving in England. Please note that this applies to all travel to England – by train, ferry, coach, air or any other route.

For example, persons would need to self-isolate when they are in a country that is not on the travel corridor list. Those persons then travel to a country that is on the list and stay there for four days from the day after you arrive. Those persons then travel to England. When they get to England, they will need to self-isolate for 10 days, not the usual 14 days. That is because they have spent four of the 14 days in a country that is on the travel corridor list.

TRANSIT STOPS

A transit stop is a stop where passengers can get on or off. It can apply to coaches, ferries, trains or flights. The ticket should show if a stop is a transit stop.

If the journey involves a transit stop in a country not on the travel corridor list, persons will need to self-isolate on arrival in England if:

• New passengers get on;

• Those persons or other passengers get off the transport they are on and mix with other people, then get on again.

Persons do not need to self-isolate beyond normal timescales if, during the transit stop in a non-exempt country:

• No new passengers get on;

• No one onboard gets off and mixes with people outside;

• Passengers get off, but do not get back on.

ARRIVAL IN THE UK – PASSENGER LOCATOR FORM

Persons must show proof of a completed passenger locator form at the UK border. This applies to people entering the UK from all countries and it applies to UK residents and visitors. Persons should complete the form before entering the UK. This form can be completed at any time in the 48-hour period prior to arriving in the UK.

Persons should ensure that they leave themselves enough time to complete it. If they do not complete the form before their arrival, it might take persons longer to enter the UK. The form is an online form, and failure to complete the form is a criminal offence.

Please note that there is a small number of people who do not have to complete the form because of the jobs they do. People on domestic flights and people arriving from Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands also do not have to complete the form.

A list of countries and territories with no self-isolation requirement on arrival in England may be found online. This list is constantly under review and may be updated at any time. Please note that Jamaica was on the list but was removed at 4 a.m. on August 29.

Please be reminded that persons who have coronavirus symptoms should not travel. Persons should tell a member of the staff or crew if they develop symptoms while travelling.

