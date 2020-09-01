Transport Authority closes St Andrew office over COVID-19 exposure

The Transport Authority has closed its office located at 107 Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew for deep cleaning and sanitisation after three staff members came into contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The authority’s office at 119 Maxfield Avenue will be close on Friday.

Both offices will resume full operation on Monday, September 07.

The Transport Authority is also advising that for customer service queries, persons may contact the agency at 876-618-0959 or send an email to customerservice@ta.org.jm.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.