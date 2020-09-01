Will my online course be acceptable?

Dear Ms Powell,

I follow you on Facebook, and I noticed a post about studying in Canada. I am interested in the online studies from a Canadian college. Will I qualify for a post-graduate work permit if I study online? I want to be able to apply to stay in Canada afterwards, and so I want to make sure that I’m able to do so with an online course. Also, can you tell me how to apply for the study permit? Thank you for your time, and keep up the good work.

JF

Dear JP,

Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has made several changes within the last 12 months to their policies and procedures dealing with applications for a study permit and a post-graduate work permit because of COVID-19.

These new rules have made Canada more attractive as a place for pursuing higher education and to live permanently. Many individuals use the study-permit route as a way to gain valuable education and work experience within Canada and to qualify under one of the programmes under the Express Entry System.

The Express Entry System manages economic programmes such as the Canadian Experience Class, the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Federal Skilled Trade Programme, and some Provincial Nominee Programmes.

Through these programmes, individuals are required to demonstrate factors deemed to be evidence that they will be able to integrate and do well in Canada. Some of the key factors are education, work experience, and skills. Under the Express Entry System, individuals are given points that are used as part of the selection process and are invited to apply to live permanently in Canada.

ORIGINAL RULES

Before the pandemic, individuals were required to study for a minimum of eight months at a designated learning institution in Canada to qualify for the coveted post-graduate work permit. The length of the permit was based on the length of time that it took to complete the studies in Canada. Online programmes were not permitted. If your programme was less than eight months, even if done in Canada, then you would not qualify for the work permit.

If your programme was over nine months, then IRCC would grant a work permit for up to nine months. If your programme was over two years, you could get a work permit for up to three years. The length of the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) was tied to the length of time that you studied in Canada.

POST COVID-19 RULES

IRCC announced that students can now study online up until April 30, 2021, remain overseas, and still be eligible for a PGWP to work on a full-time basis in Canada following the completion of their studies.

This means that students will not be penalised for the time spent outside of Canada, and this time will not be deducted from the eligible time for work permit.

For students who have already signed up for eight-12-month programmes with a start date between May and September 2020, for programmes that are scheduled to last eight–12 months, they will be able to complete their entire programme abroad and still be eligible for a post-graduate work permit.

For individuals who enrolled for two- or three-year programmes, at least 50 per cent of the programme must be completed within Canada.

Additionally, if a student was enrolled in a programme with a start date between May and September 2020 and studies online up to April 30, 2021, and choses to do an additional programme in Canada, upon graduating from more than one eligible programmes, the student will be able to combine the length of the programmes of study to be eligible for a longer period of time to work within Canada under the PGWP, provided that at least 50 per cent of the studies were completed within Canada.

HOW DO YOU APPLY FOR A STUDY PERMIT?

Your first step would be to apply and get accepted to a designated learning institution (DLI). The programme should not be less than eight months. Once you have received the acceptance letter and paid the requisite fees, your next step would be to apply to IRCC online for your study permit.

You will need to complete all the requisite forms, attach all the required documents, and pay the application fees. It is important to demonstrate your ability to afford the programme even if you do part of the programme online.

DOCUMENTS TO SUBMIT

Some of the documents and information you will need to present are:

1. Proof of payment of required school fees

2. Proof demonstrating your financial ability to cover tuition fees and all costs associated with your studies without becoming bankrupt; or

3. Proof that you qualify for or have access to a student loan or a scholarship; or

4. A letter from a person, organisation, or institution that will be providing you with funding. That individual will need to provide proof of his or her source of funding.

5. Your biometric data

6. Valid passport

7. Two recent photographs taken in accordance with the specifications

8. Your reason for undertaking the course of studies.

9. Any other information to establish your ties to your home country.

Items (8) and (9) above should be discussed with an immigration lawyer as you may be required to provide additional documents based on your individual circumstances and country of residence. If you have other issues or concerns or would like more information and personal assistance with the application process, feel free to request a telephone meeting via our website.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada bars.