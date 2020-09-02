BGLC remains closed until September 7 for deep cleaning

The Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) is advising the public that its office located at Hagley Park Road in St Andrew will remain closed until Monday, September 7.

The closure notice was first issued on Sunday for two days after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Manager of Corporate Affairs and Communication at BGLC, Jeanette Lewis, told JIS News that the closure is to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation at the facility.

“While our office is closed, we remain open for business and serving our customers virtually, as our team is working from home to the best of our ability,” Lewis said.

She said persons wishing to contact the BGLC may do so by sending an email to info@bglc.gov.jm or WhatsApp at 876-224-2452.

