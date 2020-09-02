Comrades hold strong as Kingston Central getting greener

Residents of Kingston Central are seeing far more green streets than in previous elections when the People’s National Party (PNP) stronghold was predominantly decorated with orange flags.

Several persons within the constituency, contested by the PNP’s Imani Duncan-Price and Donovan Williams of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), are predicting a close race in the seat vacated by Ronald Thwaites.

Thwaites served the constituency for four terms before retiring from representational politics recently.

Bartender Sasha Phang has noticed how the JLP’s election machinery has sought to make inroads into the PNP’s support.

“Nuff of the road them turn Labourite now. I’m not voting, though. I’m not into any of them because they are not helping me or doing anything for me,” Phang told The Gleaner.

She is among those who predict that Duncan-Price will have a hard time retaining the constituency for the PNP.

DEMOTIVATED YOUTH

Thwaites, who won by a margin of 1,229 in the 2016 general election, defeated the JLP’s Robert Chin, who tallied 3,961 votes. Chin has since been named the party’s standard-bearer in Manchester Southern.

Smith Lane resident, 29-year-old Phillip Marshall, said that many young persons like himself were demotivated and would not vote. However, his decision has not blinded him to the reality that the JLP has been putting their stamp on the PNP stronghold.

“Around here is PNP area, but recently, JLP start dominate from down Southside coming up,” he said.

Williams, an attorney-at-law, is the brother of Kingston Mayor Delroy Williams, who is councillor of the Seivwright Gardens division.

Duncan-Price claimed the chairmanship of the seat last year June after outmatching four other challengers for the post. She launched a three-month clean-up campaign in communities across Kingston Central and introduced a micro-business loan programme to assist entrepreneurs.

The former senator had contested the 2016 general election but lost to the JLP’s Juliet Holness in St Andrew East Rural. Holness secured 10,101 votes to Duncan-Price’s 9,432.

HEART OF SUPPORT

The JLP will rely heavily on its support in the Rae Town division, which delivered for Chin in the 2016 general election. Chin polled 2,494 votes to Thwaites’ 2,189.

But it is the Allman Town division that represents the heart of PNP support. Thwaites beat Chin there by more than two to one at the ballot box.

The Holness administration has laid out a bold plan to overhaul the ageing housing stock in Allman Town, which has been devalued by urban blight and crime. That rehabilitation includes a billion-dollar investment in a new Parliament building.

However, among those who intend to vote for the PNP come Thursday is Lashawn McLean, who resides on Gold Street. He said he was touched by the fact that Thwaites had visited him while he was recuperating in hospital last year following a seizure. He said that he has since spoken to Duncan-Price and has assured her of his vote.

“If she wins, I want her to just help me out with my house that is leaking,” he said.

McLean could not help but notice, however, that several of his neighbours have switched allegiance to the JLP.

“I see where that lane up there so is Labourite take it over,” he said, in reference to Gold Street.

Mark Andrews, who was among a group of young men seated along a sidewalk in Tel-Aviv, said Labourites used to hide their party preference. However, that is no longer the case.

“We are not die-hearted like the first-time people that don’t have any reasons to support the party. They want to tell you about the history of the party, when both parties have history,” said the 26-year-old.

“Is not who talk, is who get it done,” he said, when asked the reason for his choice.