Gas prices down $0.93, diesel down $1.83

Gas prices will go down by $0.93 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $119.01 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $121.84.

Automotive diesel oil will move down by $1.83 per litre to sell for $115.47.

The price of Kerosene will go down by $1.47 to sell for $92.65.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go down by $0.34 to sell for $49.67, while butane will move up by $0.10 to sell for $52.79 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

