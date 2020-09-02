INDECOM’s western regional office temporarily closed due to COVID-19 contact tracing

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is reporting that its western regional office located at Praise Concourse Plaza in Montego Bay, St James has been temporarily closed.

The closure is in response to contact tracing for COVID-19 cases.

Out of an abundance of caution for the welfare of employees and the public, all members of staff have been tested and are in self-quarantine pending their results.

INDECOM says the offices have already been deep cleaned and sanitised.

It says the closure will not affect INDECOM’s scene response and ongoing investigations as operational staff from other regional offices have been mobilised to assist in this regard.

Persons needing help may call 876-968-8875 or 876-968-1932; send messages, photos or videos through Whatsapp at 876-553-5555, or send an email to info@indecom.gov.jm.

