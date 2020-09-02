Manchester Parish Court worker tests positive for COVID-19, colleagues concerned

Tamara Bailey - Gleaner Writer

Workers at the Manchester Parish Court are calling for immediate action to close and undertake deep cleaning of the building after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19.

They say they were informed about the confirmed case this morning.

According to them, it was indicated that the building would be closed for cleaning and sanitisation on the weekend.

However, they argued that the process should begin immediately as they believe that any delay would expose them to possible health risks.

Over 30 persons work in the court’s office.

A worker told The Gleaner that their colleague presented with symptoms last week and was advised to self-isolate and undergo COVID-19 testing.

The result came back positive.

"Imagine we have one confirmed case and one suspected case, and God knows how many more, and we are hearing that deep cleaning will be done on the weekend ... imagine you have people here who are asthmatic, hypertensive. Everybody in here could fall into a vulnerable group or live with someone in the vulnerable group, and you are telling us weekend for cleaning?

"I don’t even want to know how many persons could contract the virus by the weekend ... today is a Wednesday and on a Wednesday we know how much people come a court and come to the office, a lot. The place full a people," said the worker.

When The Gleaner visited the location, dozens of persons were seen outside waiting to appear for matters and to conduct business at the court's office.

"As it stands, we are not safe, we are not protected. In April, each worker got about two masks; we haven't gotten any more since. Last month, some persons got face shields, I don't know when the others will get ... I can see where our administrator is trying but there seems to be pressure from above. We are hearing we can’t leave, especially people who would have no days off left. This is just terrible."

Efforts to get a comment from the Court Administration Division were unsuccessful.

