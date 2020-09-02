Mandeville hospital implements measures to manage patient load, wait time

The Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester will implement new measures in an effort to better manage the number of patients and clients in the hospital, improve physical distancing, and reduce the wait time.

Chief executive officer, Alwyn Miller, explained in a statement today that effective Monday, September 7, the outpatient department will only accommodate 120 people in the waiting area beginning at 6:00 a.m.

As the number of patients decreases, other persons will be allowed in the department.

“Provisions will be made for patients to wait external to the facility. Special accommodations will be made for the elderly, pregnant women, mothers with babies, and physically challenged persons. Patients requiring assistance should be accompanied by only one relative,” Miller added.

In addition, the hospital will implement a new digital appointment system for select clinical services during the month of September, which will be phased over the next six months.

Miller explained that the system will allocate specific appointment times for patients, which will result in patients being allowed entry to the hospital closer to the time of their appointments.

He is encouraging the public to adhere to the changes as the hospital continues to do its best to manage the health of the public.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.