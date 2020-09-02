Wed | Sep 2, 2020

PIOJ building closed for deep cleaning

Published:Wednesday | September 2, 2020 | 1:57 PM
The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) building along Oxford Road in St Andrew - Contributed photo.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) is advising that its building located at 16 Oxford Road in St Andrew has been closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation due to a COVID-19 positive case.

The building will reopen on Friday, September 4.

The PIOJ says it has adopted provisions to utilise work from home measures.

