PIOJ building closed for deep cleaning

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) is advising that its building located at 16 Oxford Road in St Andrew has been closed for deep cleaning and sanitisation due to a COVID-19 positive case.

The building will reopen on Friday, September 4.

The PIOJ says it has adopted provisions to utilise work from home measures.

