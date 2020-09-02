St James man charged following knife attack

Detectives attached to Montego Hills Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested and charged 22-year-old Tiandre Watson, otherwise called “Tommy” of Quarry, Salt Spring in St James with wounding with intent on Monday.

The police report that about 12 p.m. on Friday, August 7 Watson and another man were involved in an altercation when he allegedly used a stone and a knife to inflict wounds to the complainant.

The complainant was transported to hospital where he was admitted.

A report was later made to the police and Watson was arrested and charged following investigations.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.