Tired of being forgotten - St Thomas Eastern residents want development in their constituency

The Dalvey division in the St Thomas Eastern constituency is considered the forgotten section side of the parish, according to residents who admitted that they are suffering with very little economic stimulus and a significant decline in their general infrastructure, with very little to show in terms of roads and water.

Dr Fenton Ferguson of the People’s National Party (PNP) has been their political representative since 1993. The parish has seen a fall-off in economic opportunities, starting with the closure of the Eastern Banana Estates and continued with a decision by the Seprod Group of Companies to relocate most of its distribution network outside of parish. Things really took a turn for the worse with the closure of the Duckenfield Sugar Factory, and memories of the glory days when Goodyear Tyre operated at Springfield are fading, while few residents can recall the days when the Bowden Wharf was in full operation.

With very little to offer constituents by way of economic opportunities, Dr Ferguson has held sway and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has been hard-pressed to make a strong case for ousting him. The JLP will be represented by Dr Michelle Charles in tomorrow’s polls.

Julie who operates a shop in the Dalvey square and admits to being a supporter of the JLP thinks that while he has done very little to justify his continued reign, he will be returned as member of parliament when the ballots are counted tomorrow. She made it clear that after years of neglect, Dalvey residents have no interest in party policy issues and are mainly only focused on immediate personal gains.

“Him nah get nuh run fi him money because Miss Charles come and say she a run a decent election and that nuh run here, a money run this election. You affi buy cow, goat, house, land a St Thomas yah, and Fenton a buy it and Miss Charles nah do that so she a go stay out, she nah go make it, ‘cause a handout politics round this side.”

However, Jodie who is a strong PNP supporter has a different outlook on why the JLP has not been able to gain political traction over the years.

“Why it nah change is because those who come pon the Labourite side, they don’t stay and try to work and build a relationship with the people. That is what the MP have over them they, as them lose them run.”

SUGAR FACTORY ISSUE

Jermaine, who admitted to being a Labourite, sees many chances of revival of an economic lifeline for the divisions as well as the parish in the utilisation of its natural resources, the abundance of seasonal fruits and orchard crops, most of which go to waste each every year. This along with reopening of the sugar factory, but here Jodie interjected with her disapproval.

“That could never open back because me nuh want my pickney come work a nuh sugar factory. What the sense you a work fi educate your child and at the same time him a come work inna sugar factory?” she protested.

However, when it was explained that the positions of engineer, chemist, accountants, and other high-level jobs are available in the sugar industry, Jodie was again quick with her negative response.

“But guess what? Nobody in this area don’t get these jobs. People from outside come and do it. So when our children go to college them nuh come back. So St Thomas will never be better because them always carry people come here to do these jobs.”

Jermaine, however, countered with the recommendation that the sugar factory should be retrofitted to meet local conditions.

“Lots of fruits going to waste, ripe and drop off the trees. Since the factory shut down, why not covert it into a juice factory so young people round her can have something to do. Nutten nuh round her inna Eastern St Thomas fi do. We nuh have road fi drive pon, we nuh have water. Ground break all the while and St Thomas always get the groundbreak face card,” he said.

In July, Ferguson was a participant in a groundbreaking ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the site of the old Goodyear Factory, which was closed in 1997 for the establishment of the Morant Bay Urban Centre, the first such development in 40 years.

“Today, the FCJ (Factories Corporation of Jamaica) is paying $3.6 million in a mortgage on this property, and overall, we are spending $5.7 million per year to maintain it, so even though the property is here lying idle, it does mean that it is not a cost to us. ... So it’s better to do something with this property because if we don’t do [anything] with the property, we paying for it same way,” Prime Minster Holness declared.

Up to Saturday the property remained idle and overgrown with weeds. Still, for Julie, the problem lies with the incumbent MP.

christopher.serju@gleanerjm.com