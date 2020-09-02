Update: Robbers in St Elizabeth arrested, hostages freed

A standoff between the security forces and robbers in Junction, St Elizabeth at a Ready Cash outlet has ended.

The men have been taken into custody.

It is reported that shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon three men entered the financial establishment and held a cashier and customers at gunpoint.

They proceeded to rob the establishment of an undetermined sum of money, but before they could escape, an alarm was raised and the police were quickly called to the location.

The gunmen found themselves trapped inside the building, where at least one cashier and two other persons were held hostage.

The area was cordoned off and the building surrounded by the security forces.

The security forces subsequently took control of the situation, arresting the men and freeing the hostages.

