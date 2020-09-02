Updated: Robbers in St Elizabeth escape

In a stunning twist, the police are now reporting that the robbers at the Ready Cash outlet in Junction, St Elizabeth have escaped.

Initially, it was reported that the robbers had been caught.

However, the police now say the robbers actually left before the cops arrived.

It is reported that shortly after 2 o'clock this afternoon three men entered the financial establishment and held a cashier and customers at gunpoint.

They proceeded to rob the establishment of an undetermined sum of money.

An alarm was raised and the police were quickly called to the location using loudspeakers to appeal to the robbers to surrender.

Sometime later, the police were seen leaving the building with men.

But has since emerged that the robbers had earlier left.

People who were earlier in the building had remained when the police responded to an alleged hostage situation.

