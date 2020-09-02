Voting for change and for tradition

WESTERN BUREAU:

A 19-year-old woman who is a first-time voter in St James North Western says the incumbent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) government has motivated her to vote based on their track record of performance.

The teenager, who was among the civilian pool of election day workers who voted on Monday, is from Salt Spring, which forms part of the constituency of St James North Western.

“I cast my vote today because the Government has provided opportunities so that I was able to get summer employment, assistance under the COVID-19 pandemic,” the 19-year-old, who did not reveal her identity, said.

FORCED TO VOTE

On the other hand, her 27-year-old friend, who also opted not to disclose her identity, said she voted because she was forced to do.

“While it is not the first time that I am voting, I was not interested to vote, but my family demanded that I vote – and a particular way,” said the 27-year-old, who is also from the same constituency.

When The Gleaner visited the two polling stations on the compound of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, several election day workers queued up while awaiting their turn. Others were kept at a distance as part of coronavirus pandemic protocols.

Dr Horace Chang is the incumbent JLP candidate for St James North Western, while businessman George Hamilton is the People’s National Party standard-bearer.

Chang won the seat by a margin of 3,173, having polled 6,868 in the 2016 general election over the PNP’s Anthony Henry, who got 3,695 votes.

The nation goes to the polls on Thursday in what will be 18th general election since adult suffrage in 1944.