Westmoreland man accused of having sex with minor charged

The police in Westmoreland have charged 18-year-old Shane Williams of Congress, Whitehouse in the parish with having sex with a person under 16.

Williams was arrested on Monday and later charged.

The police report that Williams and the minor were allegedly involved in a relationship and on Wednesday, January 1, the juvenile visited his premises where they had sexual intercourse.

The matter was reported to the police and Williams left the area.

Following investigations, Williams was apprehended by the police.

His court date is being finalised.

