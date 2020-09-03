Clockman sprints clear, Rookie misses $1m

THE CLOCKMAN spotted nine winners, almost a 50 per cent record at the weekend, six on Sunday’s closing day, to outclass a gallant Rookie for August’s $10,000 monthly incentive of the Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited’s (SVREL) Sunrise 6 and Twilight 6 Tipsters Competition.

Rookie tried hard, especially on Saturday, giving himself room to stage a rally against The Clockman, who started Saturday leading him by three winners.

Selections such as third-past-the-post ROY ROGERS in the third event, 7-2 winner CHINAMAX, and eighth-race runner-up LUMINOUS POWER were brave attempts by Rookie. However, clipping three winners off the clinical Clockman, who stuck to the script for the first nine races before unleashing 7-1 shot SOUL CURE, in the nightpan, was too much for Rookie.

The Clockman had a field day on Sunday with the form horses – FIFTY CENTS, SERGEANT RECKLESS, KING ARTHUR, CAPTUREMYSHIP, POWERMAN, and DEEP BLUE SEA – to comfortably beat Rookie by four winners, also racing to a nine-win lead in the overall standings.

Stinging upsetters in Saturday’s first four races – SHAUNA CRUISE, GOLDEN DESTINY, BIGBANG, and MR PANTHEON left all tipsters reeling in the Sunrise 6, which returned $1.1 million. Ardent Dane Nelson follower Gizzy stumbled in the first two events but had BIGBANG and CHINAMAX on his $1,440 wager.

Saturday’s Twilight 6 paid $25,553, with Rookie and Gizzy going closest with four winners each. Whereas Rookie splashed the cash, $2,160, Gizzy was rather economical, spending $480.

The Clockman and Scientist fell by one winner in differing races in Sunday’s Sunrise 6, which paid $19,311. Scientist’s GENUINE TRAIN floored The Clockman, who banked on COHETE DEL EXITO in the fifth event.

Sunday’s Twilight 6 returned just over $1 million, leaving Rookie kicking himself after banking MASTER OF HALL on his $1,800 wager while carrying five horses in the 10th event won by 9-5 favourite, DEEP BLUE SEA, one of the bankers of the day.