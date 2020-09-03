D&G Foundation presents schools with sanitisation products

Stephannie Coy (left), project manager, Desnoes and Geddes Foundation, hands over sanitisation products to Angela Gordon-Black, principal of Callaloo Mews Basic School. The foundation recently donated approximately $200,000 worth of products to schools facing financial difficulty in meeting COVID-19 protocols for reopening in October. The donation packages include thermometers, face shields, masks, hand soaps, sanitisers, and dispensers – all of which would otherwise have to be bought by the schools.