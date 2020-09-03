Guardian Group Foundation supports farming

To further empower our nation’s senior citizens, the Guardian Group Foundation partnered with the National Council for Senior Citizens and donated $75,000 to the council’s Get Elders Trained (GET) farming initiative. This donation will enable the council to identify seniors who will benefit from a chicken-rearing project under their #getfarming initiative across the island. Claudette Jackson-Rickards (left), unit manager of Guardian Life Limited, is happy to present the cheque to Ruth Stennett of the National Council for Senior Citizens for this project.