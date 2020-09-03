JaVotes2020 | 16 per cent voter turnout up to 11 AM

Sixteen per cent of eligible electors have voted up to 11 a.m. at polling stations across the island, said the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

There are 1,913,410 electors on the voters’ list.

The voter turnout at 11 a.m. during the 2016 general election was 16.96 per cent.

Voting will continue until 5 p.m. today.

