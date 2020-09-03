#JaVotes2020 | 16 per cent voter turnout out up to 11 a.m
Published:Thursday | September 3, 2020 | 1:32 PM
Sixteen per cent of eligible electors have voted up to 11:00 a.m. at polling stations across the island, said the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
There are 1,913,410 electors on the Voters’ List.
The voter turnout at 11:00 a.m. during the 2016 General Election was 16.96 per cent.
Voting will continue until 5:00 p.m. today.
