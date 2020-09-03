JaVotes2020 | 16 per cent voter turnout out up to 11 a.m

Sixteen per cent of eligible electors have voted up to 11:00 a.m. at polling stations across the island, said the Electoral Office of Jamaica.

There are 1,913,410 electors on the Voters’ List.

The voter turnout at 11:00 a.m. during the 2016 General Election was 16.96 per cent.

Voting will continue until 5:00 p.m. today.

