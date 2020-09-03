JaVotes2020 | 31 per cent voter turnout out at 2 pm

The Electoral Office of Jamaica is reporting that a total of 30.67 per cent of eligible electors have voted up to 2:00 pm, based on reports coming from 89 per cent of the polling stations across the island. There are 1,913,410 electors on the Voters’ List.

The voter turnout at 3:00 pm during the 2016 General Election was 39.94 per cent.

The polls close at 5:00 pm today.

