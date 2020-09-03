Thu | Sep 3, 2020

#JaVotes2020 | 97% of polling stations opened on time

Published:Thursday | September 3, 2020 | 11:19 AM
A voter gets her hand sanitised before heading into the polling station

The majority of polling stations opened on time to receive electors for the General Election today, September 3, 2020.

At 7:00 a.m., just over 97 per cent of the stations were open, while the remaining stations opened by 8:00 a.m.

Voting will continue until 5:00 p.m. today.

