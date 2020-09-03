JaVotes2020 | 97% of polling stations opened on time

The majority of polling stations opened on time to receive electors for the General Election today, September 3, 2020.

At 7:00 a.m., just over 97 per cent of the stations were open, while the remaining stations opened by 8:00 a.m.

Voting will continue until 5:00 p.m. today.

