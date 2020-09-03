JaVotes2020 | Charlemont elector disgruntled amid slow voting

There is disgruntlement at the Charlemont Community Centre in Linstead, St Catherine as voters complain about the slow pace at which the line for voting is moving.

Among the electors complaining is a 78-year-old woman.

She told The Gleaner that she is yet to have breakfast and had been waiting in line before the polling station opened its doors.

"A from after six mi out here and mi leave mi likkle grandson at home. Mi or him nuh eat yet. It look like a one person a work because dem claim say election worker short or nuh reach yet," she told The Gleaner around 7:45 a.m.

The woman said she would only wait a few minutes before leaving.

Charlemont falls in the St Catherine North Western constituency when the Jamaica Labour Party's Newton Amos is confident that he will be doing his victory dance tonight.

Four years ago, the People's National Party's Bobby Pickerskill defeated Amos by 1,007 votes.

St Catherine North Western

2020

PNP - Hugh Graham

JLP - Newton Amos

2016

PNP - Robert Pickersgill - 7,104

JLP - Newton Amos - 6,097

