JaVotes2020 | Confident Fayval happy with things so far

Fayval Williams was high in confidence and believes that things have been going well for her since the opening of the polls in St Andrew Eastern.

Our news team caught up with the incumbent earlier at the Mona High school, after she casted her ballot.

She said, “Things are going well, voters are coming out, my persons in communities and at Polling Station are very enthusiastic and are giving me a sense of the crowds and the voters coming in and so on."

She, however, took issue with the breakdown of a scanner belonging to the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ).

Williams said, “One of our PDs in Tavern we just got a call that one of the EOJ scanner is not working. So I have alerted persons there and we would love for them to replace it in short order.”

She also told our news team that her workers are seasoned and they know exactly how to handle themselves.

Williams is being challenged by Venesha Phillips of the People's National Party (PNP.

In the last General Election, Williams unseated the PNP’s Anthony Hilton 7,176 to 7015 votes.

St Andrew Eastern

2020

JLP - Fayval Williams

PNP - Venesha Phillips

2016

JLP - Fayval Williams - 7,176

PNP - Andre Hylton - 7,015