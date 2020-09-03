JaVotes2020 | Dayton Campbell ousted in St Ann North Western

Dr Dayton Campbell’s dream of a third consecutive term as member of parliament under the banner of the People’s National Party (PNP), crashed on Thursday, as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Krystal Lee took back the seat that her party last won in 2007.

Lee won with 7,821 votes to Campbell’s 5,783, with independent candidate Peter Shand getting 783.

“It was expected; I was saying what the comments were on the ground; I’ve been saying what the people were saying, but others chose to believe otherwise,” Lee told The Gleaner Thursday night.

Lee’s win helped the JLP to a landslide victory in returning to power for a second consecutive term.

