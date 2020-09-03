JaVotes2020 | Disabled Hanoverian wants to see PNP back in power



Seventy-seven-year-old Everald Buchanan says he wants to see the People's National Party (PNP) regain leadership of Jamaica.

The disabled Hanoverian, who has lost both legs, turned out as early as 9 a.m. at the Greenland United Church to cast his vote in support of the incumbent member of parliament, Ian Hayles.

Hayles is going up against the Jamaica Labour Party's Tamika Davis.

During an interview with The Gleaner, Buchanan said that this would be his seventh time voting in a general election but that things were not looking bright for the PNP.

"Things nah look too bright fi PNP because the green dem look like a dem control things, but mi a vote fi PNP because a dis yah man. Ian Hayles naw do too bad," Buchanan said.

Several other disabled persons also turned out to cast their votes at the Rusea's High School in Lucea and the Rhodes Hall High School in Orange Bay.



Hanover Western

2020

PNP - Ian Hayles

JLP - Tamika Davis

2016

PNP - Ian Hayles - 6,829

JLP - Brian Wallace - 5,358



Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

