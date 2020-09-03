JaVotes2020 | Early voters and COVID whispers in St Catherine East Central

There were long lines at the Cedar Grove Basic School polling station in St Catherine East Central long before the 7 o'clock start of voting this morning.

Jamaica Labour Party candidate Alando Terrelonge is seeking to fend off a challenge from the People’s National Party’s Raymond Pryce.

Voters could be overheard expressing their concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic but insisted that they came out to vote nonetheless.

"That’s why mi come out early so mi can come off the road quick,” one woman stated.

Voters in the line could also be heard urging each other to maintain social distance.

Both the JLP and the PNP Election Day workers have assembled in the vehicle parking area of the polling station.

The workers were made to be busy from early as voters sought to ascertain the polling station to which they were assigned to vote.

St Catherine East Central

2020

PNP - Raymond Pryce

JLP - Alando Terrelonge

2016

PNP - Arnaldo Brown - 5,721

JLP - Alando Terrelonge - 6,215

