JaVotes2020 | Elderly given first option to vote in St. James Central

WESTERN BUREAU:

From as early as 6:00 a.m, the election day buzz was in full as Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) workers and members of the security forces worked to ensure a smooth flow of the day’s proceedings in St. James Central.

Strict COVID-19 protocols were enforced, including sanitisation stations, social distancing and mask wearing.

Early in the morning, the elderly were allowed to vote ahead of the younger voters, some of whom complained that they came early because they wanted to get through early.

At the Praise Chapel in Catherine Mount, in St. James West Central, at the stroke of 7:00 a.m., an EOJ worker declared the polling station open, and voters started streaming in.

Inside the polling station, voters were asked to stand approximately six feet from the main table, where voters’ identifications were displayed and pertinent questions answered. Once the verification was completed, voters were instructed how to mark and fold the ballot. They were then asked to go to the voting booth, where he/she made their mark.

After the mark was made, voters were asked to sanitise both hands and then guided as to how to sink the right index finger into the integrity ink. One the inking exercise was over, EOJ workers removed the counterfoil from the ballot and under the watchful eyes of the voters, drop the ballot into the box.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. there was a brief shower of rain, but not heavy enough to force the voters in line to seek cover.

St. James Central

2020

PNP – Andre Hylton

JLP – Heroy Clarke

2016

PNP – Ashley-Ann Foster - 4,968

JLP – Heroy Clarke - 6,887

