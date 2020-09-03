JaVotes2020 | First-time Clarendon voter influenced by mom

Mahalia Hamilton was among the first batch of voters in line at Nine Miles Shiloh Apostolic Church, in Clarendon North West.

It’s the first time the 22-year-old is voting in a General Election.

“I would like to know that the country is being run by someone who is capable and young as well and that’s Andrew,” she said in reference to Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader Andrew Holness.

Hamilton said the Government’s handling of the Coronavirus virus pandemic, the lowering of the unemployment rate and improvement in infrastructure development are some of the issues that convinced her to vote.

She was also influenced by her mother, Tanya Hinds.

Hinds, who also voted with her only child, said from the age 18, she insisted that Hamilton has all government-issued identification documentation.

The two relocated from Kingston several years ago and ensured that their votes were transferred to Clarendon North West.

“I teach her what I know and I watch the news,” Hinds told The Gleaner.

Another person who was out early was 80-year-old Vivian Brown.

Brown told The Gleaner he has voted in every election since he became an adult because “I like to keep up to rules.”

“The rule of the country is that we should participate in elections because that keeps us going,” he said, adding that he was not concerned about the coronavirus.

Voting got off to a smooth start in the town of Spalding with electors, political party workers and Electoral Office of Jamaica employees observing the COVID containment measures.

In Clarendon North West, People’s National Party (PNP) incumbent Richard Azan is going up against the JLP’s Phillip Henriquez.

Some 27,173 electors are eligible to vote in the constituency, an increase of 716 from the last general election in February 2016.

Four years ago, with a 58 per cent voter turnout, Azan got 8,135 votes to defeat the JLP’s Michael Stern, who got 7,191 votes.

Clarendon North Western

2020

PNP - Richard Azan

JLP - Phillip Henriquez

2016

PNP - Richard Azan - 8,135

JLP - Micheal Stern - 7,191

