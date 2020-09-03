JaVotes2020 | Hanna holds on to St Ann South Eastern by 14 votes

Incumbent Lisa Hanna of the People’s National Party has held on to her St Ann South Eastern seat by 14 votes.

Hanna received 5,124 votes to defeat the Jamaica Labour Party’s Delroy Grantson.

In 2016, Hanna polled 8,056 votes to the JLP’s Ivan Anderson who got 4,919 votes.

She received 8,996 votes in 2011 and 7,158 in 2011.

