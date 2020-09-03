JaVotes2020 | Heavy rain hampers voting in Hanover Western

The voting exercise at several polling stations across Hanover Western have been hampered due to heavy rainfall.

The rain, which started about midday, made it impossible for electors to travel to several polling stations, and several cluster managers, and outdoor agents, expressed their concerns that they may now find themselves with a backlog of voters, who will have to be transported to polling divisions later on or miss their chance to vote.

Agents from both the People's National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) told The Gleaner that the voting exercise was already slow due to the implemented COVID-19 protocols and that the rain has now further exacerbated the problem.

One agent, who gave her name as Donna Bailey, said that both the JLP representative Tamika Davis, and the PNP's, Ian Hayles, will not be able to turn out the votes they were expecting.

She said areas such as Orange Bay, Logwood, Santoy and Caudwell, were among several areas affected by the rain, so the 'runners' of both parties, who are responsible for getting persons to the polling stations, were finding it challenging to carry out their jobs effectively.

Hanover Western

2020

PNP - Ian Hayles

JLP - Tamika Davis

2016

PNP - Ian Hayles - 6,829

JLP - Brian Wallace - 5,358

