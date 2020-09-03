JaVotes2020 | ‘I had to vote’ – declares 91-year-old man with shortness of breath

Fighting to take what seemingly could have been his last breath, 91-year-old Clifford Comrie of Falmouth Gardens in Trelawny struggled to cast his vote this morning at the Seventh Day Adventist Church Hall in Northern Trelawny.

The elderly man, who has not missed an election since age 18, said he has been voting long before voters were asked to present an Elector Registration Identification card.

Admitting he had no fear of contracting the dreaded coronavirus, Comrie said he had to come out and cast his ballot.

The elderly man, who spoke between shortened breaths, owing to respiratory issues, and also has hearing problems, was not concerned with the long lines.

He was one of several people over 70 years flocking polling stations between St. James and Trelawny this morning.

At some of the stations, nothing was in place to accommodate them based on age and vulnerability. Those prepared, designated a special area where the elderly stood or sat patiently.

Trelawny Northern is being contested by incumbent Victor Wright of the People’s National Party and first-timer the Jamaica Labour Party’s Tova Hamilton.

Wright won the seat in 2016 with 9,611 votes, against opponent Dennis Meadows who amassed 9,162.

