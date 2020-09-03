JaVotes2020 | 'I have no feeling,' says Nesta Morgan but Brennan confident

Minutes after casting his vote at Chapelton All-Age School, Robert Nesta Morgan, Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for Clarendon North Central declared that he was feeling indifferent.

"I have no feeling. I am just doing the work," he said.

But his teammate Romaine Morris, councillor for the Mocho division in Clarendon North Central, holds that the JLP ‘safe seat’ will remain in the palms of the party.

“It will. We have a new candidate with the new candidate effect that we think will kick in today,” he said.

Morgan replaces Pearnel Charles who is not seeking re-election.

Meanwhile, Morgan’s rival Dr Desmond Brennan of the People’s National Party (PNP), is beaming with confidence.

"This is a war centre,” he said about his office, also in the parish.

Brennan lost the seat by 529 votes to Pearnel Charles Sr in the 2016 election. This time around, he expects nothing less than victory.

“I am confident. I expect that after today, I’ll be the member of parliament for North Central Clarendon. I am absolutely sure,” he said.

Clarendon North Central

2020

PNP - Dr Desmond Brennan

JLP - Robert Nesta Morgan

2016

​JLP - Pearnel Charles - 6,256

PNP - Dr Desmond Brennan - 5,727

