JaVotes2020 | Incident-free day in Hanover Eastern

An incident-free day has been declared in the Hanover Eastern constituency, even as voting draws to a close on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Both candidates, incumbent Dave Brown, 55, of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and former West Indies cricketer, Wavell Hinds, 44, of the Peoples National Party (PNP) are expressing confidence of victory.

Checks done across the constituency revealed that that about 60% of the 24,880 electors turned out to vote, with an estimated 50% of those turning out being senior citizens.

“It’s the first I have seen so much old people turning out to vote,” one party outside agent told The Gleaner.

“The old people dem make sure dem come out early come mark dem X and find back dem yard as they were advised,” another exclaimed, adding “whoever get de old people dem vote must win”.

The main complaint across the constituency was the length of time it took for the seniors to be able to mark their ballots, despite promises that everything was in place to expedite the process where they are concerned.

Hanover Eastern

2020

PNP- Wavel Hinds

JLP- Dave Brown

2016

PNP- Wynter McIntosh---6046

JLP-Dave Brown---6386



