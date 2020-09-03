JaVotes2020 | JLP trounces PNP 49 to 14 seats

Winning 49 seats in the preliminary count, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) was returned to office in today's general election with a landslide victory, as the People’s National Party (PNP) only managed to garner 14 seats.

With Jamaica now practically all green, it was a shocking defeat for the PNP, which saw a surprising upset for several of its top stalwarts and popular names. Among them: Peter Bunting in Manchester Central, Wykeham McNeill in Westmoreland Western, Luther Buchanan in Westmoreland Eastern, Fenton Ferguson in St Thomas Eastern, Dayton Campbell in St Ann North Western, Colin Fagan in St Catherine South Eastern. Richard Azan in Clarendon North Western, Horace Dalley in Clarendon Northern, Ian Hayles in Hanover Western, Imani Duncan-Price in Kingston Central, Dwayne Vaz in Westmoreland Central, Shane Alexis in St Mary South East, Victor Wright in Trelawny Northern, Andre Haughton in St James West Central, Basil Waite in St Elizabeth North Eastern, Walton Small in St James Southern, Krystal Tomlinson in St Andrew West Rural, and Wavell Hinds in Hanover Eastern.

At 10:40 pm, the JLP won 406,764 of the popular votes, while the PNP won 305,157. A total of 1,161 votes went to independent candidates and third parties.

