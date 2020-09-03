JaVotes2020 | JLP wins Kingston Central seat

The ruling Jamaica Labour Party has taken Kingston Central.

Donavan Williams has polled 4,623 votes to defeat the People’s National Party’s Imani Duncan-Price who received 4,147.

The PNP had won the seat in 2016, 2011 and 2007.

