JaVotes2020 | JLP youth in Westmoreland Central have strong appetite for the party

Second time Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) voter Okeera Bugridge, 23, is confident a wind of change is blowing over Westmoreland Central.

He said when the votes are counted, his party's candidate, George Wright, will register a "handsome" victory over his People's National Party (PNP) incumbent Dwayne Vaz.

"I decided to vote again because obviously this is classified a PNP seat and since the JLP last won, nothing has been done to develop the place," he said, just before entering the Petersfield Primary School to cast his vote.

The JLP’s Wright is the councillor for the Petersfield division, which he won in the last local government election.

Noting the notoriously bad roads in parts of the Westmoreland Central constituency, Bugridge said the time has now come for a change.

He noted an increased appetite among the youth for the JLP as cause for optimism.

"JLP vote increasing, more young people turned on to politics with a fresh outlook, so I am guaranteeing there will be a change,” he said.

"I don't vote tradition. Mr Wright is the man to bring about the change because I have no confidence in Vaz."

Westmoreland Central

2020

PNP - Dwayne Vaz

JLP - George Wright

2016

PNP - Dwayne Vaz - 9,978

JLP - George Wright - 8,847

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com