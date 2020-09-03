JaVotes2020 | JLP's Tova Hamilton confident of victory

The Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Tova Hamilton says she is pleased so far, with the voter turnout in the Trelawny North constituency, for which she is vying against the incumbent member of parliament, Victor Wright and independent candidate Genieve Dawkins.

“So far the numbers seem good. For us now it is the organisation, getting people out which we are busy doing,” she told The Gleaner.

“A lot of them have voted early which is comforting, which is a good sign. So now it is getting the brawta, getting those who we may not have gotten or targeted before to get into the polling station,” she added.

Hamilton said although her campaign has been arduous, this has not stopped her from enjoying every moment as the journey has been well worth the wait.

“It has been a long road. It has been taxing; it has been demanding but it has been fulfilling because it is service that is being provided and you can’t put a price on providing quality service to the people of the constituency,” she said.

She said she is expecting to be triumphant as the constituents of Trelawny North are wanting of a change.

“We need to fix our roads; we need water we need community development. We need a general change in the environment. I think most persons are of the view that they need the proper representation, that they have been lacking for 31 years,” she said.

Hamilton said so far, based on her observations, the Electoral Office of Jamaica staff has been ensuring the voting process is being well managed across the constituency, despite a few glitches.

“There were some polling stations that had long lines, for a number of reasons. Either persons didn’t come with their IDs which you know, would take some time but overall I am happy with the COVID protocols because every station I have been to [has] been practicing proper measures. So I am pleased. They are doing their best under the circumstances,” she said.

Trelawny Northern

2020

PNP - Victor Wright

JLP - Tova Hamilton

2016

PNP - Victor Wright - 9,611

JLP - Dennis Meadows - 9,162

