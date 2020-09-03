JaVotes2020 | Lame and blind climb hill and stairs to cast vote in West Rural St Andrew

Nadine Wilson/Gleaner Writer

Standstill traffic heading into the Stony Hill Technical High School in St Andrew West Rural, forced several persons to abandon their vehicles along the roadway and walk to the polling station to cast their vote this morning.

Among them was 75 year old Francita Robinson who used her walker to help her navigate the slight hill to get to her polling division. After reaching the school, she patiently hobbled up two flights of stairs to cast her vote, and back down unassisted.

“I live in Stony Hill and every election I vote,” she said.

“The only way I wouldn’t come out is if I’m sick and can’t get up,” said Allen who used to be an indoor agent.

Several senior citizens were hoisted on the backs of runners who manouvered the slightly hilly and damped terrain to take them to their intended destinations.

Adrian Allen, 78, who is blind, was flanked by two runners as she too made her way to the school to cast her vote. This was the first time, the senior citizen was voting blind, but she was in a good mood as she cast her support for the incumbent Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.

“My girls come to my house for me,” she said in reference to the green-cladded runners, who assisted her.

There was a heavy police/ military presence at the entrance to the school. They watched as security personnel sanitised the hands of those entering the polling station and conducted temperature checks. The presence of the officers was one of several things that caught the attention of the head of the European Union delegation in Jamaica, Malgorzata Wasilewska.

“I am a bit surprised to see such strong security presence,” she said.

St Andrew West Rural

2020

PNP - Krystal Tomlinson

JLP - Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn